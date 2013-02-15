How A Robot Helps One Second Grader Attend School

A robot best known for its appearance in widespread commercials is making life for one elementary school student just a little easier. As the Associated Press reported , Devon Carrow has used “VGo,” a white skinny robot, to be able to attend elementary school in West Seneca, N.Y. The second grader is unable to physically attend school because he suffers from severe allergies where a brush with peanuts, milk or other allergy-inducers could send him immediately into anaphylactic shock syndrome. He also suffers from eosinophilic esophagitis.

But using the robot, Devon can interact with his classmates and learn–just like other students. As his teacher told the AP: “”We don’t treat him any differently,” Voelker said. “He still has to turn in his homework. He still has to have his mother sign notebooks. He still has a job in this classroom–he’s the greeter. And he still has to pay attention–although there’s times I look and he’s off, the cat’s coming in the room.”

Fast Company wrote about VGo in 2010 when it was first introduced and about how hospitals are using it in 2012.