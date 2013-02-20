Why Mr. Morris Lessmore’s Creators Told Their Story App-First [Video]

Everyone told William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg that they were doing things out of order. The book was supposed to come first, then the animated short, and then if there was some time left they might think about creating an app. It’s a good thing they didn’t listen.

Joyce and Oldenburg first built an app, as you’ll find out in this video, and hit No. 1 on iTunes top-paid and top-grossing charts. Then they published a book that worked with the app, and finally created an short film based on the series that went on to win an Oscar. And that’s the story of The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore.

The cofounders of Moonbot Studios, a multimedia entertainment company in Shreveport, LA, have also re-branded Willy Wonka chocolates, collaborated with The Polyphonic Spree on an interactive music video, and they are currently working on a Kickstarter project to create a PC game called “Golem,” based on Jewish folklore.

For all their success, Joyce and Oldenburg are terrible at sitting still. Put them in a room together and they have trouble letting each other finish a sentence. They have trouble focusing on one thing at a time. But their seemingly scattered behavior helps make them successful at what they do–and they do a lot.

Download the Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore app here.