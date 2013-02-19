Why “Hire Slow, Fire Fast” Is A Bunch Of BS

“Hire slow, fire fast” is well on its way to becoming the favorite cliché of startup founders, consultants, entrepreneurs, and wantrepreneurs alike, quickly joining the esteemed ranks of such august chestnuts as “growth hacking,” “big data,” and “fail fast.” It’s like saying “synergy,” “innovation,” “the cloud,” or “We’re the (recent billion dollar valuation company) of (recent untapped vertical)” at a VC pitch. Just. Stop.

Because like many clichés, “hire slow, fire fast” is not only overused–it’s also complete bullshit.

If your doctor gave you six months to live unless you got a liver transplant, would you hold out until you found the PERFECT liver? Or would you find the best liver available this very second and figure out how to make it work?

Call me pollyannish, but I would take the latter.

Recently, I wrote a post at 500 Startups about how we handled User Experience and Design for a new product at my startup, Speek. Most commenters got it and seemed to agree with my approach. However, one design manager (not a founder or early employee) from a later-stage funded consumer web company with a bird logo (which shall remain nameless) took issue with my statement that you cannot hire one single employee who is great at both UX and design. He disagreed, saying that you should wait and find someone perfect. In other words: “hire slow, fire fast.”

Well, if I were a middle manager at a company far past the startup stage with a few hundred million in the bank, and I had joined that company after it had reached market saturation–which, incidentally, is basically the same as working for an old established enterprise–I’d probably have that stance too. Unfortunately, I am the founder of a seed-stage startup.

No matter how you spin it, as a startup we have between 6 and 12 months to live. We live by figuring out how to hit a hockey stick-shaped growth curve. We figure that out by hiring a very small team and spending day and night applying our collective expertise in a series of product, marketing, and user-acquisition experiments. We measure the crap out of the results, then rinse and repeat.