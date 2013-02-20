The Internet’s Secret Police Come Out Of The Shadows

Mostly, you’re sucked into it when your password gets stolen, an ad you click sells you counterfeit goods, or your malware-infected friend emails you a link to an Eastern European fake Cialis store. But you almost never think of this stuff when it’s not happening to you.

Last year, Google shut down 224 million ads promoting sketchy goods or websites. Pinterest recently purged so many spam bots that follower counts fell across the network. And despite being cited as access points for phishing and other hacker attacks, Facebook prevents bad guys from accessing 600,000 accounts using stolen passwords every day.

Dedicating significant resources to protecting online products is the modern cost of doing business for large Internet companies. Only recently, however, have they started to really talk about it.

“When I first started talking to people about this a year ago,” says David Baker, who as the director of engineering for advertising overseas ad security, “a lot of the questions were, ‘okay, Google is finally doing something about this’…I had to explain to them that, no, we’ve been working in this space for many years, pretty much as long as Google has had advertising.” In 2009, for instance, Baker’s team shut down a group of sites that were selling digital cameras at prices that looked good–until a follow-up call suggested customers also buy batteries and other accessories that should have already been included. More recently, it caught scammers in China who were posting ads for used cars they didn’t own and then filling orders by stealing them.

Baker, who has long blond hair and a jovial demeanor, doesn’t look like the character a movie director might cast as an engineer. A request he made about 18 months ago similarly swung outside the stereotype. He wanted to talk to people. More specifically, he wanted to talk about Google’s ad security work. “I could see her initial reaction was one of apprehension,” he says of the first Google PR person he talked with about the idea. “Here’s this long-haired hippie freak engineer who wants to talk about all these nasty things on the Internet.”

But soon, Baker says, she got more excited about the idea than he was. Google had discussed its ad security efforts before, but last year it started publishing stats about the bad ads it blocked. The search giant wasn’t alone in raising the profile of its ad security efforts. AOL, Facebook, Google, and Twitter, along with the Interactive Advertising Bureau, launched the Ads Integrity Alliance in 2012 with goals to share information about bad ads and a very public launch.