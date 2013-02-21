If You Want Your Startup To Succeed, Forget About Seeing Dollar Signs

A lot of startups fail, sure. But what I’ve noticed over the years I’ve spent in the Internet industry is that more and more people are starting tech companies for all the wrong reasons–and they tend to be the first in line to fold.

I’d sum the issue up like this: If you’re building a startup because you believe that it’s the best way to become rich, then, let me tell you right off that this is going to be a very disappointing ride.

When you’re starting a business–where employees, investors, users and customers are involved (and probably a lot of other stakeholders too)–YOU, the glorified entrepreneur, are the least important stakeholder to satisfy.

Your job is to make decisions that are good for the business, and very often, those decisions are inversely proportional to your own interest.

Over the past 4 years running Producteev, I had to make a lot of tough decisions of my own:

Raising money when I was already 2 months late paying salaries;

Paying myself a frightening low salary throughout, even though I live in New York City with two kids and nothing in my savings account (!!);

After the company almost died 4 times, convincing my investors that it was worth putting in just a little more money because we were so close.

And those are just a few examples; I am missing a bunch of stories here. What I am trying to say is that I could have left the helm and taken another job, or started something else. Financially speaking, that would have been a much better choice at any of the junctures mentioned above.

But I always made decisions that were good for my company, and never thought of my own personal motivations. I actually couldn’t have cared less about how much money I would make at the end of the story. My only goal was to make Producteev a success, so I could build on it–and build my career in the process.