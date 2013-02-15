Jonathan Ive Given Gold Badge By Blue Peter, World’s Longest-Running TV Show

Sir Jonathan Ive , Apple ‘s design chief, has been awarded a gold Blue Peter badge. To U.S. readers, this may make little sense, but many U.K. readers will see the accolade as being a bigger deal than the knighthood he got last May . Ive was presented with the gold badge by one of the show’s presenters, Barney Harwood, as part of a special Blue Peter edition on gadgets, which will be broadcast this weekend.

In turn, Ive, who called the honor “absolutely incredible,” presented the show with an aluminum Blue Peter badge which had taken he and his team ten hours to produce.

It may not be as iconic as, say, Sesame Street, or The Muppets, but Blue Peter (established in 1958–that’s older even than how Mumford and Sons sound) is the world’s longest-running kids’ TV show. This BBC creation, nay icon, has been a staple for generations of British kids–including, I suspect, Jony. Only 1,000 of these gold badges have been presented–other recipients include H.M. The Queen, J.K. Rowling, Damian Hurst and David Beckham (he can play matchy-matchy with his Goldenballs, an epithet he was given a decade or so ago.)–and it just goes to show the importance of technology and good design to this generation of kids. “Sir Jonathan Ive is an inspiration to children around the world,” said Blue Peter’s Acting Editor Ewan Vinnicombe. “We were ecstatic to hear his comments and design advice to our viewers who will remember such feedback for a lifetime.”

[Image from the BBC’s Media Center]