Oscar Pistorius Appears In Court Charged With Premeditated Murder

A day after his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp was found with gunshot wounds in the athlete’s Pretoria home, Oscar Pistorius has appeared in court to be formally charged with her murder. The athlete, who held his head in his hands and cried for most of the hearing, was surrounded in the courtroom by his family. The 26-year-old was remanded in custody until next Tuesday, when an application for bail will be made.
Pistorius, whose legs were amputated before he was one year old, and is known as the “blade runner” won a legal battle with the IAAF over his inclusion in the Olympics as well as Paralympics, reaching the semi finals of the 400m at London 2012. He later won two golds and a silver medal at the Paralympics.
[Image by Flickr user Karva Javi]