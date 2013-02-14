Namco Bandai Releases Tamagotchi For Android

Hey children of the 90s — remember Tamagotchis (the small oval keychains with virtual animals inside that users keep alive by remembering to “feed” them and provide other life necessities with the click of a button?) They’re back — as an Android App.

Namco Bandai released the Tamagotchi L.i.f.e. app, Techcrunch reported, with a few updated features including full touch capabilities and more colors. Users can also play rock, paper, scissors with their Tamagotchi. This isn’t the first time Namco Bandai’s resurrected the once popular toy. It released a Tamagotchi for iPods and the Nintendo DS in 2008.

[Photo by Flickr user imeleven]