Lady Gaga, BBQ Ribs, And The Invisible Hand That Moves Your Brand’s Fans To Respond

Quick: Name the product that you can sell and customize for Lady Gaga , the Irish Times, the Toronto Star, ESPN, the WWE, AmazingRibs.com, and Suicide Girls. Give up? Kelly Abbott knows the answer.

Abbot’s Realtidbits sells comments and discussion tools, a category that many web-savvy folks might believe has been already solved. Many brands with content to push and conversations to manage buy into established platforms, like Facebook, Disqus, and Livefyre. Such systems scale up and down and offer cross-site accounts, but they are still their own entities that benefit from diverse pools of user data. Commenting through Facebook on a news or entertainment site isn’t really commenting on that site, so much as commenting about a certain page, while connected through one of those discussion services. And while third-party commenting systems can blend in a bit, they’re hardly ever designed for the site they’re hosted on.

That doesn’t matter that much to a commenter, but to the publisher, it’s valuable engagement that they’re handing to a third party. That’s why Facebook is in the market, after all. And that’s where Realtidbits and its hyper-customizable, enterprise-targeted, data-sharing comments come in.

“We’re helping (publishers) retain the entire value chain,” Abbott said. “You’ll never see our logo on it. The data’s 100 percent theirs.”





News brands, in particular, are keen to take ownership of a key interaction opportunity with their customers. As Abbott sees it, Realtidbits can help publishers “mend their fences.”

“They got their butts kicked by Craigslist. Then they got their butts kicked by Google, with the news portal opportunity. They’re about to get their butts kicked again by Facebook and the others, but this time, they can draw a line.”

If Realtidbits offered just a standard plug-in, they might face the same diminished fate as other free-your-data upstarts like kinda-Facebook Diaspora or kinda-Twitter App.net. Instead, Realtidbits aims for enterprise-like deployments, skinning and augmenting the comments to fit whatever a brand needs. The same goes for data mining: Realtidbits can set up the interface, or plug directly into suites like Google Analytics.