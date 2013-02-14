Sharing Between Smartphones, Desktops Easier With New Bump Feature

Sharing that totally adorable video of your Valentine’s Day gift (or anything else) just got a little bit easier for Bump users. The sharing service announced Thursday it’s updated the web version of Bump to be compatible with Bump iOS and Android apps.

The website version of Bump was launched nine months ago and has seen the double of daily users grow by 50% in the past two months, the company said.

