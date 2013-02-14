Tesla To New York Times: It’s On

Tesla Motors, the electric car manufacturer, is accusing New York Times auto writer John Broder of serious irregularities in a recent story. Last week, Broder wrote an extremely negative piece on the company which included a long segment describing his poor test drive of a Tesla Model S. Broder claimed, most damningly, that his car completely ran out of energy on a highway. In a blog post, CEO Elon Musk released vehicle logs which appear to contradict Broder’s account; Musk also claims that Broder intentionally drove in circles to drain the car’s battery. In his post–which only includes partial vehicle logs–Musk claims that Broder is hostile to electric cars in general. Meanwhile, the Atlantic Wire is raising questions of their own about Tesla’s partial data set.