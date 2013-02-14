Kickstarter Launches Mobile App On iOS

Kickstarter is expanding its crowdfunding reach by launching a mobile app. It’s for iOS devices, and it lets users catch up on projects they’ve already invested in and find new projects to back. Those with existing Kickstarter projects can also use the app to manage their pages, including uploading status report videos. The redesign of the website’s interface for the app is aimed at smartphone ease and access.
Kickstarter is blazing the trail for crowdfunding projects, with peers like Indiegogo close behind. Mobile net use, meanwhile, is skyrocketing, along with mobile commerce.
[Image: Flickr user Marco Arment]