advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire-Hathaway And 3G Buy Heinz In $28 Billion Deal

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire-Hathaway And 3G Buy Heinz In $28 Billion Deal
By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

Sage of Omaha Warren Buffett is one of the buyers behind the acquisition of food giant Heinz, announced this morning. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and 3G Capital have agreed to a price of $72.50 a share for the firm, making it a $23 billion purchase, with Heinz valuing the deal at $28 billion, the largest in food industry history, it said. Warren Buffett whose firm will be an equal equity partner with 3G, called the news “my kind of deal and… my kind of partner.” He also added, echoing The Graduate, “I just want to say one word to you. Ketchup.”

And thus the observations on Twitter began. Ketchup figured, as well as references to Buffett’s legendary frugality.

John Kerry was probably having a better than usual day today, it was pointed out.

Some more suggestions were made for Buffett’s next acquisition.

[Image by Flickr user kotog]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life