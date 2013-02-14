Warren Buffett’s Berkshire-Hathaway And 3G Buy Heinz In $28 Billion Deal

Sage of Omaha Warren Buffett is one of the buyers behind the acquisition of food giant Heinz, announced this morning. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and 3G Capital have agreed to a price of $72.50 a share for the firm, making it a $23 billion purchase, with Heinz valuing the deal at $28 billion, the largest in food industry history, it said. Warren Buffett whose firm will be an equal equity partner with 3G, called the news “my kind of deal and… my kind of partner.” He also added, echoing The Graduate, “I just want to say one word to you. Ketchup.”
And thus the observations on Twitter began. Ketchup figured, as well as references to Buffett’s legendary frugality.
Warren Buffett spent 28 billion dollars on Heinz ketchup? I usually just ask the McDonalds drive-thru person for a big handful. #frugal
— Rebecca Shively (@rlshively) February 14, 2013
John Kerry was probably having a better than usual day today, it was pointed out.
John Kerry and his wife having a great Valentine’s Day: Heinz sold to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway for $28B$HNZ $BRKA
— Kerima Greene (@KerimaGreene) February 14, 2013
Some more suggestions were made for Buffett’s next acquisition.
Now all he needs is some hot dogs and a bun: RT @bbcbusiness Warren Buffett in $28bn Heinz deal bbc.in/XEDD2i #ketchup
— Alea Fairchild (@AFairch) February 14, 2013
[Image by Flickr user kotog]