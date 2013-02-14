Warren Buffett’s Berkshire-Hathaway And 3G Buy Heinz In $28 Billion Deal

Sage of Omaha Warren Buffett is one of the buyers behind the acquisition of food giant Heinz, announced this morning. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and 3G Capital have agreed to a price of $72.50 a share for the firm, making it a $23 billion purchase, with Heinz valuing the deal at $28 billion, the largest in food industry history, it said. Warren Buffett whose firm will be an equal equity partner with 3G, called the news “my kind of deal and… my kind of partner.” He also added, echoing The Graduate, “I just want to say one word to you. Ketchup.”