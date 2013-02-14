Do You Harlem Shake? Then Get To Harlem Shake Roulette And Waste Some Time

This is the Norwegian army–well, not all of it– doing the Harlem Shake meme. It’s blasted through the 4 million views mark on YouTube and is one of about a gazillion videos–some dull, some clever, some gamey, some familial , some swimmy, like the one below, from the UGA Men’s Swim and Dive team–that have spawned the Harlem Shake Roulette , a video generator in the style of ChatRoulette that lets you watch all the best versions of the crazy dance in one go. Click to shake and you can get rid of the version you’re watching for a better one. It’s CatRoulette , but with less fur (certainly in the case of the UGA Men’s Swim and Dive Team).

Just like any good meme, it’s insanely more-ish. (Quick summary for anyone who isn’t sure what the Harlem Shake fuss is all about, or from which planet it landed/stone it crawled from, it’s this: one person, preferably in a motorbike helmet, marks time for the first bit of the song, “Harlem Shake” by Baauer, while the rest of the group sits motionless, then everyone goes completely frenzy-bonkers when the beat hits. Yeah? Yeah.) However, whereas Gangnam Style was a bit of a generation uniter, and spread well beyond the Internet, and well beyond its expected 15 seconds of fame, this one will drive the oldies bonkers. You get the same 30 seconds of what my sister calls “sewing machine music” (well, she is a bit creaky and past it) over and over again, and its video-only format means it won’t really get beyond people’s mobile devices.

If you’re expecting the Fast Company team to come up with our own version, dream on. We’re still squabbling over who gets to wear the helmet.