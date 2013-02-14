The Internship: Owen Wilson And Vince Vaughn Put The Goof Into Google

Google, its work culture, its campus and its employees are all fair game in upcoming movie The Internship, whose trailer was released online yesterday. “We’re looking at some sort of mental Hunger Games for genius kids for just a handful of jobs,” says Vince Vaughn to his buddy, who else but Butterscotch Stallion Owen Wilson, after they apply for–and get–work experience at The Googleplex. What follows is one of those typical culture-shock comedies, with the olds–Vaughn, who co-wrote the screenplay, and Wilson–finding themselves at the mercy of a younger generation, but later realizing that they can teach those young dogs some old tricks. And then, in one of those wonderfully symbiotic moments, the two stars took part in a Google+ Hangout last night alongside Conan O’Brien, so if you want to see three chums hanging out and eating fake peanuts and discussing manly magazines, then stick your feet up on the desk and enjoy.