Double Amputee Athlete Oscar Pistorius Arrested After Fatal Shooting (Updated)

Oscar Pistorius, the South African athlete, is facing murder charges in South Africa , following the fatal shooting of his girlfriend. Early reports said the Olympian and Paralympic gold medalist was thought to have mistaken model Reeva Steenkamp for an intruder at his Pretoria home, and shot her with a pistol. But as the story has unfolded (and it is still unfolding), authorities said they believed the shooting was intentional. Despite the attempts of paramedics to save her, Ms. Steenkamp, who had gunshot wounds to the head and arm, died at the scene.

Pistorius, who runs on carbon-fiber leg blades similar to these prosthetic feet–he had both legs amputated below the knee after he was born without fibulae–is one of the great icons of London 2012, reaching the Olympic semifinals of the 400m, before taking home one silver and two golds at the Paralympic Games. He famously took the International Association of Athletics Federations to court to allow him to compete in the Olympics, despite his disability, and won.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story stated that it was thought Pistorius mistook the alleged victim for an intruder. As the story developed, most outlets have reported that Pistorius allegedly intentionally shot Steenkamp four times and is facing murder charges.