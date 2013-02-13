GM’s Chevrolet Is The First To Finally Get Hands-Free Siri Integration In Cars

General Motors ‘ Chevrolet is the first to get hands-free Siri integration in its Sonic and Spark models . Starting today , iPhone-toting drivers on iOS 6 will be able to integrate Siri with the cars’ in-vehicle infotainment system, Chevrolet MyLink.

The integration will let roadsters make hands-free calls to iPhone contacts, play songs from iTunes, listen to and compose iMessages or text messages, and add appointments to their calendar.

We’ve known for awhile that consumers were going to be able to drive Miss Siri in various vehicles from brands such as Mercedes, BMW, and Jaguar, but GM is the first to get there.

[Image: GM]