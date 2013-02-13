Cisco Posts Earnings, Exceeds Analysts Expectations

Cisco reported record earnings for the eighth quarter in a row in its latest earnings report on Wednesday. The company had second quarter net sales of $12.1 billion and net income of $3.1 billion, beating its net income in the same quarter of 2012 by $900 million.

As the New York Times reported, the earnings beat analysts expectations by 5 cents a share.

In a statement, Cisco chairman and chief executive officer John Chambers said “”In terms of the future, we are making solid progress towards our goal of becoming the #1 IT company in the world. As new markets grow and are created, such as the Internet of Everything, it’s very easy to see how the intelligent network is at the center of that future. Our customers already understand that Cisco has the architectures, solutions and services to best help them deliver the business results they need and we are honored to work with them and serve them each and every day.”

[Photo by flickr user dfarber]