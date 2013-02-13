advertisement
Poland Spring Finally Responds To Its Accidental Product Placement

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

Poland Spring finally responded to its moment in the spotlight — a few hours too late. The bottled water company, which was thought to have missed its moment to have an Oreo-like meme following its cameo in Marco Rubio’s speech last night, posted a photo to its Facebook feed on Wednesday afternoon.

The photo, which shows the water bottle in front of a stage mirror, reads “Reflecting on our cameo. What a night!”

