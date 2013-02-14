The Disappointing Truth Behind Your LinkedIn Blue Ribbon

For the past week, thousands–perhaps tens of thousands–of LinkedIn users have been getting electronic pats on the back for attracting amazing numbers of page views on their profiles or for winning a stunning number of endorsements for a skill set.

I even got one, commending me for elbowing my way into the top 5% of page views on my profile page. Pretty impressive. I came thisclose to tweeting it out. But really, 64 views in 90 days seemed like a number only a mother could love (especially when you realize how many of those were probably intended for other women parading as Nancy Miller). Not many LI members shared my restraint. The Twitterverse has been cluttered with boasts and worried queries–did you get a notice from LI? Are you a one-percenter? Five? Ten? How long would LinkedIn continue to send its love notes? (Answer: Until Feb 15.)





Then it seemed as if the rules were changing: Views weren’t the only measure of your worth: “Hurray! I was one of the first 500,000 LinkedIn members in Portugal,” posted one member.

“Hurray! I’m one of the top 1% most endorsed on @LinkedIn in Indonesia for jQuery,” tweeted another (total endorsements in that skill: 16).

But pride shifted to skepticism as the more numerate noted that ranking in the top 10% of page views put them in the company of 20 million other LinkedIn members. “LinkedIn is like Lake Wobegone,” joked Cathleen Rittereiser on Twitter. “All of our profiles are in the top 1%.”

Let us now praise data slicing and dicing and some wicked marketing over at the Mountain View, Calif., professional networking operation. What’s LinkedIn really up to? “This campaign is an expression of gratitude to our members, and we have no plans to gamify it or build it beyond thanking our members for helping us build the network,“ a spokeswoman wrote in response to my questions.

I’m sure LinkedIn is grateful for reaching 200 million members, as it wrote in notes it began emailing on Feb. 7 (LinkedIn won’t specify the exact number sent). But if gratitude was No. 1 on the agenda, why not thank everyone and email a pre-fab tweet for everyone to shoot out: “I’m one in 200 million!” Instead LinkedIn went to a bit of trouble to pay homage to a shrewd mix of members, which feels like a dastardly psychological game. The selection is producing results just random enough to make you think: That should be me in the 1%, not that loud-mouthed shmoe from marketing.