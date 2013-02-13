Europol Dismantles A Cyber Crime Ring That Extorted From Millions

Score one for cybersecurity . Europol, the European police agency , announced Wednesday that it has dismantled a major Russian-led cybercrime ring that affected computer users in 30 countries, the Associated Press reported. The cyber-criminals sent victims a virus that infected computers and held them hostage with a fake police warning in exchange for a “fine” (usually about $135).

The head of the cybercrime ring was arrested in December in Dubai, authorities said and 10 other people believed to be associated with the ring were arrested this month in Spain. The scam is said to have netted the cybercrime ring more than €1 million. According to authorities, about 3% of victims paid the fake fines.

The news comes only weeks after Microsoft and Symantec said they took down the Bamital Botnet.

[Picture by flickr user travelingswede]