NRA Tries A New Ad That Focuses On President Obama’s Gun Control Proposals, Not His Children

The National Rifle Association is trying out a new advertisement that’s a drastic turnaround from the controversial ad it aired in January that posed the question, “Are the President’s kids more important than yours?”

This time, the NRA is going for a policy-focused attack that questions President Obama’s gun-control legislation by citing a Department of Justice memo that states banning assault weapons is unlikely to be effective without a mandatory gun buyback program.

Politico reports the new ad will be posted on sites frequented by residents of South Dakota, Colorado, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Alaska, all of which currently have Democratic senators up for reelection in 2014.

[Image: YouTube]