Time Warner Considering Spinning Off Part Of Its Publishing Arm: Report

Could Time Warner be following in the steps of News Corp. and considering spinning off its publishing division? According to a report by Fortune (a Time Inc. publication), the media company has met with reps for a potential buyer to talk about separating People, InStyle, and Real Simple and selling them to an undisclosed buyer. In that plan, Time, Sports Illustrated, and Fortune would stay under the control of Time Warner.

The news comes less than a month after Time Inc. laid off 6% of its workforce. But it’s not the first time that similar rumors have spread about the publishing arm–and company officials, of course, are not commenting on the record.

UPDATE: The New York Times reported on Wednesday afternoon that the mysterious suitor was from rival magazine company Meredith.

