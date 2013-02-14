Death To Core Competency: Lessons From Nike, Apple, Netflix

Known for decades as a shoe company, Nike is undergoing a digital revolution. In recent years, it’s launched everything from apps that are standard issue on the iPhone to wearable devices to web services. But why? Nike CEO Mark Parker laughs at the questions and interrupts: “I think I know where you’re going with this.” He grins and shoots back a quick answer to why Nike’s so willing to transition so far from the thing it’s known for–shoes–to software. “Business models are not meant to be static,” he explains. “In the world we live in today, you have to adapt and change. One of my fears is being this big, slow, constipated, bureaucratic company that’s happy with its success. That will wind up being your death in the end.”

Parker’s thinking goes like this: In a world of rapid disruption, having a core competency–that is, an intrinsic set of skills required to thrive in certain markets–is an outmoded principle of business. Just as Google needed Android to attack mobile and Apple needed Siri to pursue search, thriving businesses need to constantly evolve, either through partnerships, new talent, acquisitions–or all three. Nike, No. 1 on Fast Company‘s 2013 list of Most Innovative Companies, proves this idea more than most. Last year, it launched FuelBand, a high-end electronic wristband that tracks your energy output and signaled Nike’s growing strength in the digital realm. “Think about it: Nike is now included in conversations around technology–it’s shifted into an adjacent industry, breaking out of apparel and into tech, data, and services,” says Forrester Research analyst Sarah Rotman Epps. “That strategic shift is incredibly important to Nike’s future.” Mark Parker | Photo by Art Streiber Lead Nike engineer Aaron Weast chalks up Nike’s success in the space to the company’s willingness to disrupt itself (a core tenet of a group of innovators we’ve dubbed Generation Flux). “The circle of competency is blurred these days,” Weast says. “You can’t have a barrier or restriction to that core competency. If we constrain ourselves by a circle of competency, we’ll do ourselves a disservice. You need a willingness to punch through it.” Nike+ Fuelband App Nike has arguably been trying to break through its core competency since it first began work on Nike+, its digital platform, in the early aughts. “Mark’s mantra then was, ‘Innovate or die,'” says Albert Shum, a founder of Nike’s digital team and now head of Microsoft’s Windows Phone design group. “We had to change with the times, and he saw that [digital technology] was coming. It wasn’t just about manufacturing shoes anymore.” However, Nike wasn’t necessarily equipped for its deep dive into digital. It’s why the company worked with Apple for some of its earliest Nike+ products, and why it turned to outside partners such as Astro Studios and R/GA for help with the FuelBand’s industrial design and user experience. Not that Nike outsourced the product development. “You will never get good work out of anyone if you hand over a brief and go, ‘We have no clue what we want, but why don’t you just do it for us,'” says Digital Sport division VP Stefan Olander. Ironically, it was one of Nike’s early digital partners that first advised the company against straying outside its core competency. In 2003, when Nike partnered with Philips for an MP3 player, Parker got a call from the Apple CEO Steve Jobs. “Why the blankety-blank are you now in the MP3 business?” Jobs is supposed to have said. “Why are you doing this? It’s not your core business!” Jobs may have been right then, but if he had followed his own advice years earlier, would Apple have become such a dominant player in the music industry? After all, who would’ve thought MP3 players were Apple’s core business before it launched the iPod in 2001?

