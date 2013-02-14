Sex, Love, And Whether Either Can Survive A Startup

“I know there are people out there who can start successful companies and still have time for great love affairs or deep meaningful romantic relationships. They can be a great business leader and a supportive and available husband or wife to their partner. I am not one of those people. Sadly, I have neglected every partner I have ever had for my first true love, work.”

That’s Sean Suhl, cocreator of Suicide Girls and cofounder of the recently released Let’s Date app. Given the demands of starting a new venture, you would think Suhl’s experience is par for the course for enterprising business people–male or female.

But you’d be wrong. Stereotypes notwithstanding, plenty of evidence suggests the young, Type-A, tech-savvy self-promoter who regularly sleeps alone on the office couch isn’t your typical founder. Indeed, 70% were married when they became entrepreneurs and 65% were over 30 when they founded their first company.

And now Manta, the online community for small businesses, finds that owning a small business can actually help your love life. Manta CEO Pamela Springer says 32% of respondents to their latest survey report their family life and relationships have gotten better with business, and nearly 60% of them would recommend working with their significant others.

Venture capitalist Brad Feld and his wife Amy Batchelor, managing director of the Anchor Point Fund, know this all too well. In fact, they wrote the book on it. Startup Life: Surviving and Thriving in a Relationship with an Entrepreneur sprung from their personal experiences of surviving a near-breakup more than a decade ago.

You do not need to do just one more email right before bedtime.

“It’s repeated over and over that entrepreneurship is an ‘all-in’ experience and the partner of an entrepreneur has to accept that he is playing second fiddle to the entrepreneur’s startup,” they write. “We completely reject this notion. We reject the idea that the more you work, the better the outcome. We reject that time spent on work matters more than having a fulfilling life.” Instead, they contend, “both you and your startup will be more successful if you have a full experience on this planet.”

They acknowledge that relationships, like entrepreneurship, are really hard. Failure is to be expected–in both. And just as founders are told to fail fast, pivot, and charge ahead, Feld and Batchelor believe the same is true in love: “Own your mistakes, learn from them, and move on.”