There May Be An App For That, But It’s A Broken Model

We’ve been thinking for a long time about how to make a more useful “Internet of Everything.” We often find ourselves in the situation to either describe why an application isn’t the answer, or why the Internet of Everything is more than just the Internet of “Everything Connected to the Cloud and Therefore Instantly Cool.” To us, the Internet of Everything also involves proximity, locality, context, and privacy. Yes, there is a relationship to the cloud and cloud-based services. But one size does not fit all. The Internet of Everything includes a personal cloud, your most personalized connections to Your Things.

Consider the context for “there’s an app for that.” The time had come to migrate services from the richness of the desktop to these new smartphones. At first the constraint was computing power, but we’ve worked through that. The real issue was the new styles of interaction required on the smaller screens of these very personal and mobile devices. At the time, the core technology of desktop services (HTML5 and friends) was not up to the task (I no longer believe this to be true, but that’s another story). No one was properly putting mobile style sheets on their web pages. No standard had emerged for access to location, the camera, and other interesting bits of the smartphone.

Developers are like the honey badger. They don’t care. They go where the money is, and to create revenue-generating experiences they created apps. Millions of apps to encapsulate experiences in bite-sized, constantly updated little nuggets.

All fine and good, but part of the beauty of the Internet is the ability to mash up services, to interoperate, and to partner in the creation of experiences. Social sites used Facebook and Twitter; location-oriented sites used Foursquare. This was the ecosystem that emerged to create billions of dollars of value.

Now back to the Internet of Everything–a mouthful, so I’ll just go with IoE. Some parts of the IoE are very smart–smartphones, tablets, obviously computers, and now TVs too. Many, many more things are quite simple. Light switches. Washing machines. Speakers. Thermometers. And these things have very different product cycles than we are used to in the fast-paced virtual world of the Internet. These things stay in your driveway or the buildings you find yourself in (home, office, out and about) for years. Sometimes more than 10 years.

That begs the question of how we could possibly predict what will be the right architecture or protocol for interoperability and communications for something in 10 years? I don’t think we can predict it. We can say unequivocally that the version of Android and iOS and Windows Phone that we are using now will not run on 10-year-old hardware. Nor will the apps. So what can we do in a robust and forward-looking way?

The answer is not apps. The answer is core services (what programmers mean by services, just to be clear)–building blocks that stand the test of time because they are small enough to be used over and over again in new ways. One example of this is SMS. That service, to send short messages efficiently over a wireless network, was never intended for consumer use. And yet because it was so simple and so widespread (interoperable), billions of dollars of revenue were generated. A whole ecosystem used SMS to drive compelling user experiences over decades.