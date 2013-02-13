Apple Does Lose Right to iPhone Trademark in Brazil

As suspected Apple has just lost its trademark battle in Brazil for the use of the word “iPhone.” Local firm Gradiente had applied for the mark back in 2000, long before the iPhone went on sale, but only released its own Android-powered phone bearing the very same name in late 2012.
Apple has been fighting for the trademark for several years, and is reportedly planning an appeal. At launch there was a controversy over the name which Cisco was using for a device of a different kind: A cordless phone.
[Image: Flickr user dan taylor]