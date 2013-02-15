Smell The Love: How The Scent Of A Brand Creates Close Connections With Customers

The French novelist, whose famed madeleine brought back a flood of memories, making selective quoting of his work a favored pastime for neuroscientists (and one discredited chronicler of their work), realized that there was something about a fragrance that could open floodgates of emotion.

Marcel Proust monetized that insight in his own way. Brands are monetizing it in another. They do so with the help of ScentAir, a company whose thesis is that branding should extend beyond the mere audio-visual, and into the realms of the olfactory. ScentAir works with hotels, casinos, and a wide range of brick-and-mortar outlets to help develop fragrances that help define each venue’s brand, and strengthen the connection forged with customers.

We caught up with ScentAir’s top smell guru (official title: “Director of Fragrance Development”), Mark Signorin, to learn more about the business value of the “cigar tree bean,” citrus notes, and the smell of napalm in the morning.

FAST COMPANY: How’d you fall into this line of work?



MARK SIGNORIN

MARK SIGNORIN: Twenty-some years ago, I got out of college with a chemistry degree, and I was looking for a job. I applied to a company that I thought was a chemical company. They called me into a large conference room. They give me 30 vials and say, “Smell these and tell us what you think.” It helped that I didn’t know what the job was. I just wrote what they smelled like. I had fun. You had your woody notes, floral notes, fruity notes, then some not-so-pleasant notes: musty, mildew, even feces. I just wrote what I thought they smelled like. I was very young, right out of college, and I was just having fun.

They called me back a month later. For one fragrance I had written it smelled like a “cigar tree bean.” They inquired what that was. I explained that my father had a tree with a big broad leaf and a real slender bean. He always claimed he had smoked the bean when he was young, so in my family we called it the “cigar tree.” I didn’t know the real name of the tree. I described the tree to them, and they said, “It’s called a catalpa tree. That’s exactly what the fragrance is supposed to smell like.”