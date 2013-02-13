Khosla, Fairhaven Invest $15 Million In Cybersecurity Startup

Khosla Ventures and Fairhaven Capital are investing $15 million in a recently launched cybersecurity startup. Cylance, headed by former McAfee CTO Stuart McClure, went public today after a period in stealth mode and specializes in security products for large financial, banking, telecommunication, health care, and energy firms. The launch was announced this morning. Board members include former Kaiser Permanente CSO Patrick Heim, former PGP CEO Alex Doll, and Retired Admiral William J. Fallon. Last month, Reuters reported that the company has been aggressively hiring specialists in cyberattacks on public utilities inside the United States.