AOL Buying Gadget Site Gdgt.com

As recently rumored, AOL has revealed it is indeed purchasing gadget logging/review site Gdgt.com for an undisclosed fee. Cofounders Ryan Block and Peter Rojas will move into AOL’s tech publishing wing, with Block becoming head of product (according to data received by TechCrunch–another AOL property) and Rojas maintaining Gdgt.com and becoming editor-at-large at popular tech blog Engadget.