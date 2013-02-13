WANTED: A News Hacker! We’re Hiring a Technical Editor For Our New Technology Site

FastCoLabs.com, a new technology site from FastCompany, is seeking a Web developer with an eye for news and an interest in re-inventing how media is created and distributed to our 6+ million unique readers every month. You must be available immediately and in New York City. Now, more about the gig:

If you were to start this job Monday, you’d spend your morning collecting news from sources both automated and human, helping us decide as a staff what tech stories to cover this week. The middle of your day would be spent writing short, punchy news stories with the other editors.

Later you’d spend a few hours working on data journalism projects of your own invention or hacking on an in-house tool. Some of your afternoon might also be spent consulting other editors on technical stories, or calling expert sources for insight or comment on a story. By day’s end, you might get pulled into a meeting to discuss our latest editorial agenda as it relates to tech, or spend time talking back to readers on Reddit, Quora, Twitter, or Hackernews.

Ideal Background

2+ years Web development experience

Has written technical blog posts

Interested in the future of media and news

Not afraid to pick up the phone and ask questions

Requirements

Pass an edit test

Complete a technical problem set