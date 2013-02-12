Comcast Buying GE’s Ownership Share In NBCUniversal For $16.7 Billion

Comcast is buying out General Electric’s 49% ownership share in NBC Universal for approximately $16.7 billion, the Ph iladelphia-based company announced Tuesday . Also thrown into the deal: NBC’s famous 30 Rock Center and CNBC’s headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, NJ for $1.4 billion.

Comcast bought 51% of NBC in 2011 from General Electric and had five years left to complete the purchase from GE, CEO Brian Roberts said on CNBC Tuesday. “We’re excited about the future prospects of NBC Universal. We didn’t have to do it. GE didn’t have to sell now, but we came to an understanding that I think works out for everyone.”

No word if Liz Lemon has commented on the deal, but we’ll leave you with some 30 Rock jokes about GE in the meantime.

[Photo by flickr user Wally G]