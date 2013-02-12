Stripe Embraces Open Emails

Stripe, the new PayPal competitor which has become one of Silicon Valley’s most-buzzed-about startups , has announced a new email policy which might sound strange to some. All of Stripe’s emails are public inside the company, with employees able to peer inside all inboxes. Exceptions, however, can be made on a case-by-case basis.

Writing on Stripe’s internal blog, engineer Greg Brockman claims the practice increases productivity within the company. “We value autonomy, rigorous debate, and avoiding hierarchy to the extent that we can. Startups often pride themselves on having a flat management structure but are eventually forced to put a formal coordination infrastructure in place as the number of actors grows. So far, our experience has been that an ambiently open flow of information helps to provide people with the context they need to choose useful things to work on,” Brockman wrote.

Stripe is one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies of 2013.

[Image: Flickr user Julia Folsom]