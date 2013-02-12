DreamWorks, Netflix Teaming Up For Original Kids Series

Already blushing with positive reviews for their original series, House of Cards , Netflix is teaming up with DreamWorks for a new original series aimed at a younger audience. The series, Turbo: F.A.S.T, is based on the DreamWorks Animation movie Turbo, which is set to hit theaters this summer, the companies said in a press release. The original series will be available on Netflix in December.

The movie stars some big names including Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti, Michael Pena, Luis Guzman, Bill Hader, Richard Jenkins, Ken Jeong, Michelle Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph, Ben Schwartz, Kurtwood Smith, Snoop Lion, and Samuel L. Jackson. Turbo follows the story of an (according to the release) “ordinary snail who dares to dream big – and fast. After a freak accident miraculously gives him the power of super-speed, Turbo kicks his dreaming into overdrive and embarks on an extraordinary journey to achieve the seemingly impossible: competing in the Indianapolis 500.”

Other DreamWorks movies are also expected to come to Netflix for instant streaming this year, the companies said.

What do you think? Is this Netflix’s next great hit?

[Picture courtesy of DreamWorks Animation]