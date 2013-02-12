How Bell Aliant Won Social Media For A Good Cause

Bell Aliant, a phone and internet company in Canada, had a hit viral campaign and spread a movement on Tuesday for the company’s third annual “Let’s Talk Day” . The company encouraged people to join the conversation and end the stigma surrounding mental illness by sending text messages, tweets , and watching a special on TSN . The company also succeeded in making the hashtag #BellLetsTalk one of the top trending topics in Canada.

Stand up and be the voice of those who cannot be heard #BellLetsTalk — Nick Libertucci (@nicklibertucci) February 12, 2013

I have retweeted the #BellLetsTalk !Awesome cause! Thank you Bell! — jann arden (@jannarden) February 12, 2013