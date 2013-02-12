advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How Bell Aliant Won Social Media For A Good Cause

How Bell Aliant Won Social Media For A Good Cause
By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

Bell Aliant, a phone and internet company in Canada, had a hit viral campaign and spread a movement on Tuesday for the company’s third annual “Let’s Talk Day”. The company encouraged people to join the conversation and end the stigma surrounding mental illness by sending text messages, tweets, and watching a special on TSN. The company also succeeded in making the hashtag #BellLetsTalk one of the top trending topics in Canada.

For tips on how to run your own successful viral campaign, whether for a good cause or just to get customers hyped about a new product, click here and here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life