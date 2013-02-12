How Bell Aliant Won Social Media For A Good Cause

Bell Aliant, a phone and internet company in Canada, had a hit viral campaign and spread a movement on Tuesday for the company’s third annual “Let’s Talk Day”. The company encouraged people to join the conversation and end the stigma surrounding mental illness by sending text messages, tweets, and watching a special on TSN. The company also succeeded in making the hashtag #BellLetsTalk one of the top trending topics in Canada.
For tips on how to run your own successful viral campaign, whether for a good cause or just to get customers hyped about a new product, click here and here.
Stand up and be the voice of those who cannot be heard #BellLetsTalk
— Nick Libertucci (@nicklibertucci) February 12, 2013
I have retweeted the #BellLetsTalk !Awesome cause! Thank you Bell!
— jann arden (@jannarden) February 12, 2013
So much love coming out of #BellLetsTalk today. I hope we can carry this momentum into a place where we can always talk about this.
— Canadian Dad (@CanadianDadBlog) February 12, 2013