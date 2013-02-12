Apple Insights From Tim Cook’s Talk At Goldman Sachs

Apple is not done innovating, CEO Tim Cook said today at the Goldman Sachs Conference. In general, he kept to his script, just as he did last year , revealing little extra detail about his company’s plans. Here’s Tim Cook on:

“It’s never been stronger. Innovation is so deeply embedded in Apple’s culture.” It’s about “boldness, ambition, belief there aren’t limits, a desire to make the very best products in the world.”

Steve Jobs got credit for keeping Innovative ideas at the core of Apple, but even in his later years, some started to question whether the company was at the end of a long cycle of world-changing ideas and had entered into a phase of iteration. Cook’s now taken pains to stress Apple’s continued culture of innovation, and he said later that key execs like Jon Ive and Bob Mansfield will be tasked with pushing it further.

“Generally speaking we’ve been in many cases taken something that they’re working on and move the skills to work on something else.”

Apple recently bought a company with deep fingerprint recognition expertise, fueling debate about fingerprint access to future iPhones and even the mobile pay game.

“We have looked at large companies. In each case, it didn’t pass our test. Will we look at more? I think so. But we’re disciplined and thoughtful, and we don’t feel a pressure to go out and acquire revenue.”

Stranger discussions on the Net right now are pondering if Apple should even buy the ailing Dell…but maybe buying a display maker like Sharp could be smarter. Cook’s position doesn’t seem to rule out these sorts of big buys, but it does downplay them.