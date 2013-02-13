Can Nextdoor Turn Your Neighbors Into A Billion-Dollar Social Network?

A woman inquires about ’80s-era ski gear she wants to borrow for a costume party. A civilian watchdog inspires his community to organize meetings with local police after reporting a home invasion. Commuters create ride-sharing grids to organize carpools.

These are all examples of what Nextdoor CEO Nirav Tolia refers to as “emergent behaviors” on the private social network for neighborhoods. The network, while just a little more than a year old, currently spans more than 8,000 neighborhoods across all 50 states.

Now Tolia is taking his company’s mission one step further with Nextdoor 2.0, which launched yesterday and brings additional functionality and a refreshed user experience to the site. The redesign includes a new, dedicated “Crime and Safety” section where civilian watchdogs and police and fire departments can share news and send time-sensitive urgent alerts regarding local crime. More importantly, Nextdoor users can now take advantage of a feature called Nearby Neighborhoods, which allows people living in neighboring communities to exchange messages with one another.

“The ‘aha!’ moment for us was this realization that there is no social network for the part of our lives closest to home,” Tolia tells Fast Company. “In fact, that part of our identities–our local communities, the neighborhoods where our children go to school and where we spend a majority of our time–it’s a massive part of what makes us who we are.”

Listening to Tolia describe Nextdoor, it’s surprising the platform didn’t exist two years ago. We have Facebook to keep up with friends, LinkedIn to network with professional contacts, and Twitter to discuss our interests. But Tolia wondered, Why isn’t there a place online for people to connect with their next-door neighbors?

That’s where Tolia identified a huge opportunity for Nextdoor’s platform. So far, his hunch is proving prescient: Neighbors on Nextdoor are trading 500,000 messages a day about everything from local events to handyman and babysitter recommendations to unwanted furniture; more than 90 city governments and police departments use Nextdoor to keep citizens aware of local crime; and the network is adding 40 new neighborhoods per day.





Before the relaunch, Nextdoor–which requires all users to provide their real name and street address to join–was so fixated on maintaining privacy that members of one neighborhood couldn’t exchange messages with residents of nearby neighborhoods. But in some cases, it’s helpful or necessary to connect with your indirect neighbors.