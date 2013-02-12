Minecraft Goes Free For $25 Raspberry Pi Computer

The British Raspberry Pi computer is already hugely popular thanks to its hacker charms and education-friendly price and company ethos, but the tiny device just got a huge PR boost: Mojang, which makes Minecraft, has said it’s released a version of the game for Raspberry Pis. It’s a slightly cut-down version of the game with limited gameplay, although because Mojang has given access to the game code it means it’s a home-brew hacker’s heaven.