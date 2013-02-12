Willow Garage Is Not Shutting Down, But Is Changing Its Funding Model

Contrary to earlier reports, Willow Garage is not closing down. The robotics firm, creator of the PR2 personal robot as well as the ROS, the open-source software behind many medical innovations, has announced in a blog post that it is, instead, tweaking its funding model. “Willow Garage has decided to enter the world of commercial opportunities with an eye to becoming a self-sustaining company,” Steve Cousins, the firm’s CEO, wrote, adding that the company’s support for and development of the PS2 and ROS would continue.