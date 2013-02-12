Tim Cook To Be Michelle Obama’s Guest At Tonight’s State Of The Union Address

Apple CEO Tim Cook is going to be a guest of Michelle Obama at tonight’s Presidential State Of The Union address. Cook will be sitting in the First Lady’s box. Steve Jobs’s widow, Laurene, was bestowed with a similar honor at the last address.

Cook’s presence is being taken as a suggestion that Apple will get a mention by the President, perhaps as an example of American success and possibly because of the plan to bring some Apple manufacturing to the U.S. in the near future. Cook is also speaking at the Goldman Sachs conference today, where, if the past is any indication, he’ll share information on Apple’s upcoming plans.

[Image: Flickr user deerkoski]