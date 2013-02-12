Hacked Colorado TV Station Broadcasts Zombie Warning

Oh, hackers. Is there anywhere you aren’t these days? Stabbing away at the NYT, the WSJ–anything with an acronym, basically–and now they’ve taken over KRTV, a Colorado TV station. The merry bunch of pranksters decided that it would be mighty funny to hack into the Emergency Alert System of KRTV, the Great Falls affiliate of the Montana Television Network, and broadcast a warning of a zombie takeover. Surreal–rather like one might imagine a zombie smackdown to be IRL.