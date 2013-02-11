Obama To Issue An Executive Order To Protect Vulnerable Power Grid: Report

According to a report by The Hill‘s Zack Coleman , President Obama will issue an executive order Wednesday to help protect vital infrastructure networks from cyber attacks.

The order would reportedly allow electric utilities companies, among others, to participate in an initiative to help protect them from attacks. The order comes as Congress has not been able to pass cyber security prevention laws, largely because of concerns from industries . Late last year, a report by the National Resource Council warned that an attack on the “highly vulnerable” electrical grid could cripple the United States for weeks or months.

Obama’s executive order comes shortly after the Defense Department said it was hiring 4,000 people to fight the war against cyber attacks.



[Photo by Flickr user Lydia_shiningbrightly]