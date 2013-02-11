Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan Top List Of Most Charitable

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan came in second on The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s list of biggest donors in 2012, with a donation worth nearly $500 million to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The leader on the list, which was released this week, was Warren Buffett, who donated $3.1 billion to charitable causes in 2012.
As the magazine pointed out, Zuckerberg and Chan highlighted a trend of younger moguls creeping quickly up the list of big donors. In third place on the 2012 list was hedge fund manager John Arnold and his wife Laura, who donated $423.4 million last year.
To read more about how big donations work, click here and for more on Zuckerberg’s philanthropic efforts click here and how he’s affecting other young billionaires click here.
[Photo by flickr user HowardLake]