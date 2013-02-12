What Do Your Clients Really Think About You?

Every business leader knows that success is built upon excellent client relationships. So why do so many businesses devote far more resources to winning new business than to nurturing the clients they’ve already won? Leading companies are just now embracing the considerable upsell and cross-sell opportunities within their existing client base. Needless to say, it’s about time.

IBM recently published its most recent C-level research study, based on interviews with more than 1,700 chief executive officers and leaders across the globe. This study indicated that over 70 percent of CEOs seek a better understanding of individual customer needs. Two of their biggest challenges are learning how to engage with clients as individuals and gaining the insight to be able to do so.

CEOs are putting big money toward better understanding their clients in order to gain profitability. Knowing the strength of each individual client relationship is critical. In fact, our research has shown that account owners tend to dramatically overestimate the quality of their weakest relationships and underestimate the quality of their best ones.

Put simply, companies aren’t asking enough from their best clients, and their weakest clients could be at risk of defecting. Both situations lead to lost revenue.

Growing companies can gain a huge competitive advantage simply by getting a more accurate view of their current clients. Here are four tips to do just that.

Make an effort to ask.

The old-fashioned “How are we doing?” at the bottom of a receipt or “How’s my driving?” painted on the rear of a semi are perhaps the most visible examples of businesses soliciting feedback. It’s just as important at the B2B level.