You Can Now Gamble From Your Hotel Bed

A popular casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey is making it possible for gamblers to spend their money in a new way: from their hotel beds.

According to the Associated Press, the Borgata Hotel and Casino will be the first American casino to allow guests to use their hotel TVs to play slot machines and video poker inside their rooms.

The move comes as New Jersey is debating over an internet gambling bill, which could affect numerous industries across the state. If the state approves Internet gambling (Governor Chris Christie recently sent a bill legalizing it back, saying he wanted higher taxes and a trial period but seems ready to sign it if those conditions are met), the technology could be used around the casino grounds — so a stop at the buffet won’t interrupt a guest’s lucky streak.

What do you think about the new technology? Do you think it will spread to casinos everywhere?

[Photo by Flickr user AbrilSicairos]