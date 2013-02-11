Bill Gates Will Not Give You One Million Dollars

So how predictable can Reddit’s users be these days? In advance of his turn at Reddit’s Ask Me Anything put out a video with some of the questions he expected to be asked during his Q&A session. They included: How much money is in your wallet? (short answer: $100); (short answer: if you are a poor farmer or a child growing up without access to life-saving vaccines you can have some money, otherwise no); Which would you rather fight–100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck? (short answer, horse-sized duck).
UPDATE: In his AMA, Gates addressed questions from what’s left on his bucket list (answer: “don’t die”) to what device he’s using and more. Some of the highlights:
- When asked what is something that needs to be changed in the world that money won’t help, he replied: “It would be nice if all governments were as rational as the Nordic governments – reaching compromise and providing services broadly. The Economist had a nice special section on this last week. Africa governments have often been weak but you can’t write a check to change that. Fortunately the average quality is going up. Mo Ibrahim tracks this in a great way. (http://www.moibrahimfoundation.org/IIAG/)”
- On the subject of what emerging technology will make the biggest difference: “Robots, pervasive screens, speech interaction will all change the way we look at “computers”. Once seeing, hearing, and reading (including handwriting) work very well you will interact in new ways..”
- On the biggest accomplishment of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: “So far our biggest impact has been getting vaccines for things like diarrhea and pneumonia out which has saved millions of lives. Polio will be a great achievement along with key partners when that gets done.”
- And perhaps the answer that got the most buzz, what computer he used to answer the AMA questions: “I just got my Surface Pro a week ago and it is very nice. I am using a Perceptive Pixel display right now – huge Windows 8 touch whiteboard. These will come down in price over time and be pervasive… (https://i.imgur.com/1JqrLVc.jpg)”