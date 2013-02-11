President Obama Holding Google+ Hangout

President Barack Obama is bypassing Reddit to hold a Google Hangout where he will answer questions about the 2013 State of the Union Address. Rather than speaking with the American people online directly after the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, Obama’s Google Hangout will take place on Thursday, February 14, at 4:50 p.m. Eastern.

Obama’s Google Hangout follows a similar online chat, dubbed a “Fireside Hangout” by Google, by Vice President Joseph Biden. During his reelection campaign, the President engaged in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA). Google Hangouts, the multi-person online chats that have become the most successful component of the Google+ service, are now being used for press conferences and corporate meetings.

[Image: Flickr user Don Relyea]