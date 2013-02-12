Is It Time For Apple’s iWatch?

Last week Apple employee No. 66, Bruce Tognazzini, who founded Apple’s Human Interface Group, took to the web to publish his thoughts on why an Apple-made smartwatch would be a fabulous idea. This week both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal published stories that said Apple was “conceptualizing and even prototyping” smartwatch designs that evolved from an old curved-glass iPod idea. Is Apple seriously making a push for smart tech on your wrist?

Last year Pebble broke all Kickstarter records and raised more than $10 million to bring an Android and iOS compatible e-paper smartwatch device to life. Over 70,000 folks pledged money, and it seems likely Pebble will ultimately sell many times that total. There’s also the Metawatch Strata, another Kickstarted device. An Italian company has its own i’m Watch, an Android-powered device that may, or may not, step on Apple’s trademark toes. And another smartwatch project, the Starfish, tried to stir up customer enthusiasm at MacWorld just the other week.

The idea of a wearable companion for the expensive smartphone in your pocket is bubbling to the boiling point–these novel, sometimes home-brewed efforts are achieving successes that prove it.

If you’re wondering why you’d ever want to wear a smartwatch, you’re probably not alone. After all, it’s yet another bit of tech to lose or damage, and let’s not remember that you’d have to charge it regularly alongside your phone, tablet and laptop. The idea of a Dick Tracy-like device may seem as incongruous as seeing someone gabble on a mobile phone back in the 1980s.

But Pebble’s functions, like that of some of its peers, gives away several great reasons for buying one. Firstly we are all used to grabbing our phone out of a pocket or purse to see the time, check our emails/SMSs/social media info and so on. It’s risky–you could drop your phone, get it wet in the rain, or expose it’s location to a pickpocket. But Pebble promises to show all this info on your wrist, wirelessly pushed from the more powerful communications hub of your smartphone.

Pebble’s sensor array also integrates with apps to deliver the kind of health-tracking tech that Nike’s making a ton of money out of, Future, cleverer smartphones could certainly do more than just track your jogs or cycle rides–such as your emotions.

More ambitious ideas could even include Bluetooth connections for voice commands. We know Apple’s been working to make Siri smarter–so how about a remote voice-controlled interface that means you don’t have to touch on the phone’s screen at all?