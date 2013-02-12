Meet Dixie Elixirs’ Willy Wonka Of Weed

Tripp Keber wears a pinstripe suit. He used to work on Capitol Hill. And he knows how to make a mean pot brownie.

Keber isn’t who you might expect to find running a company that makes marijuana-laced sodas, lozenges, and massage oils. But the managing director of Dixie Elixirs and Edibles is positioned to harvest a whole lot of green now that states including Colorado and Washington have legalized recreational use of marijuana.

Fast Company visited the Denver-based company to get Keber’s take on how innovation helps him stay competitive in the modern era of drug dispensing.