Raytheon’s New Social Media Data Mining Software

Paranoiacs everywhere who claim social media networks make surveillance easy have just won a point. The Guardian‘s Ryan Gallagher discovered on Sunday that defense giant Raytheon developed tracking software that triangulates a person’s habits from Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, and image metadata and then applies predictive analytics to determine where they’ll be at a given time. Raytheon says the software, called RIOT (Rapid Information Overlay Technology) is a proof-of-concept product not being sold to any clients. In a video demonstration, Raytheon claimed that their software combined users’ webs of associations and relationships from Twitter, data from Facebook, and GPS information from Foursquare.